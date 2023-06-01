WKU Baseball to hold youth summer camps starting June 5th

By Lauren Floyd
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Calling all children ages 5-13 years old!

The first WKU Baseball youth camp of the summer starts on Monday, Jun. 5.

The second round will begin on Monday, Jul. 10th.

This is a four-day camp where kids will learn the fundamentals of the game of baseball including pitching, hitting, base running, and fielding.

Campers will even learn many of the drills used daily by the Hilltopper baseball team.

Morning and afternoon sessions are available, so sign up to secure your spot today!

