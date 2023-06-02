Former Warren East football head coach Jeff Griffith joins EKU staff

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former high school head coach and Richmond native Jeff Griffith has joined EKU’s football staff as a senior analyst, head coach Walt Wells announced on Thursday.

Griffith has spent the last 33 years coaching throughout the Commonwealth, most recently guiding Warren East to an undefeated regular season in 2022.

“I’ve known Jeff for a long time,” said Wells, “and he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his position. We’re excited to welcome him and his wife, Tara, to the EKU football family.”

“I am excited to be joining Coach Wells and the outstanding coaching staff of the ASUN champion EKU Colonels,” Griffith said. “Becoming part of a program with such tradition and championship pedigree is very humbling and I am looking forward to getting to work.”

In six seasons at Warren East, Griffith led the Raiders to six appearances in the 4A state playoffs. Griffith’s career also includes head coaching stops at Barren County, Boone County, and Wayne County High School. Griffith served as a defensive coordinator at Bowling Green from 2002-12 and helped guide the Purples to back-to-back 5A state championships in 2011 and 2012.

Griffith, a graduate of Madison Central High School, played outside linebacker at Western Kentucky from 1986-89. He began his coaching career as an assistant at Bowling Green from 1990-94 before spending three seasons as an assistant at Greenwood.

