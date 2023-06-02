Greenwood advances in the state tournament after walk-off homer in extra innings

The Gators now await the winner of Woodford county and Ballard to see who they will face on Saturday at John Cropp Stadium at 11 a.m. E.T.
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Greenwood Lady Gators softball team advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2023 KHSAA Clark’s Pump-N-Shop State Tournament after a two-run homer in the bottom of the 9th from 8th grade catcher Macie Murray that propelled the Lady Gators over Mercy, winning 2-0.

Senior Lady Gator pitcher Kayden Murray was hot right off the bat on the mound, echoing her 4th Region Tournament performance. Midway through the third inning she had seven strikeouts and had only faced nine batters.

However, Mercy pitcher Maya Merill was also doing her thing on the mound as neither team could get anything going with only three combined hits through all seven innings.

Both teams had opportunities to do some damage with deep shots that either went foul or caught right at the wall, or left runners in scoring position at second base. Until the end of the game, neither team had a runner to reach third base.

The game went into extra innings and Murray was still dealing on the mound, ending up with 19 strikeouts on the day in 9 innings pitched, only allowing two hits and a walk.

Finally in the bottom of the 9th, her sister Macie Murray stepped up to the plate and sent the ball way over the left field wall, as everybody knew it was gone as soon as it hit the bat.

Greenwood advances after beating Mercy in nine innings 2 to 0.

The Gators will now face Ballard on Saturday at John Cropp Stadium at 11 a.m. E.T.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle reportedly crashed into the Chick-fil-A off of Scottsville Road
UPDATE: Truck crashes into Chic-fil-A off Scottsville Road
Autumn Griffin
BGPD searching for missing teen
Vehicle crashes into home
Injury collision reported on Gordon Avenue
Aaron V. Bommarito, 28, of Franklin has been indicted in connection to an alleged sex crime...
Former Warren County jail employee indicted after sexual crimes investigation
One man has died after drowning at Green River Lake State Park
Man drowns at Green River Lake in Taylor County

Latest News

Greenwood advances in the state tournament after walk-off homer in extra innings
Bowling Green tallies second-straight shutout in 3-0 victory over Rome
Nick Schnell ruled safe on the slide across home pate to extend the Bootleggers lead
Bowling Green tallies second-straight shutout in 3-0 victory over Rome
After six seasons at the helm of Warren East Football, Head Coach Jeff Griffith will be...
Former Warren East football head coach Jeff Griffith joins EKU staff