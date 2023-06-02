Greenwood advances in the state tournament after walk-off homer in extra innings

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Greenwood Lady Gators softball team advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2023 KHSAA Clark’s Pump-N-Shop State Tournament after a two-run homer in the bottom of the 9th from 8th grade catcher Macie Murray that propelled the Lady Gators over Mercy, winning 2-0.

Senior Lady Gator pitcher Kayden Murray was hot right off the bat on the mound, echoing her 4th Region Tournament performance. Midway through the third inning she had seven strikeouts and had only faced nine batters.

However, Mercy pitcher Maya Merill was also doing her thing on the mound as neither team could get anything going with only three combined hits through all seven innings.

Both teams had opportunities to do some damage with deep shots that either went foul or caught right at the wall, or left runners in scoring position at second base. Until the end of the game, neither team had a runner to reach third base.

The game went into extra innings and Murray was still dealing on the mound, ending up with 19 strikeouts on the day in 9 innings pitched, only allowing two hits and a walk.

Finally in the bottom of the 9th, her sister Macie Murray stepped up to the plate and sent the ball way over the left field wall, as everybody knew it was gone as soon as it hit the bat.

Greenwood advances after beating Mercy in nine innings 2 to 0.

The Gators will now face Ballard on Saturday at John Cropp Stadium at 11 a.m. E.T.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.