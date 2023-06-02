Hot Weekend Forecast

By David Wolter
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Temperatures hang in the 90s for the next few days, but we do have some cooler stuff in the forecast by the middle of next week.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures were hot today, but since the humidity is low, it will turn comfortable tonight as lows dip into the lower 60s on the late night. The heat turns back up for Saturday. Expect highs in the lower 90s. Remember the sunscreen, stay hydrated, and watch the paws on the pets.

Looks of heat and sunshine expected on Saturday. Stay cool!
Looks of heat and sunshine expected on Saturday. Stay cool!(David Wolter)

Not much more than a few spotty showers and storms are in the forecast Sunday into early next week. Temperatures cool off by the middle of the week. Highs only look to top out around 80 with lows in the 50s. Certainly appears to be some pretty good weather for Duncan Hines Days.

