One person injured in Glasgow wreck
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police reported one person was injured at the intersection of North Jackson Highway and Country Club Road on Thursday.
Police determined that a 2011 Chevy Impala being driven by Palmer Owens was traveling northbound on North Jackson Highway.
Police said that Owens had looked at her down at her phone for a “brief moment” and when she looked back up, a 2017 Indian Motorcycle being driven by Danny Young was slowing to a stop and Owens was unable to avoid him.
Young was transported to T.J. Samson Hospital by the Barren-Metcalfe EMS for his injuries.
Owens was not injured, according to police.
An update on Young’s condition has not been given.
