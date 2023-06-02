One person injured in Glasgow wreck

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police reported one person was injured at the intersection of North Jackson Highway and Country Club Road on Thursday.

Police determined that a 2011 Chevy Impala being driven by Palmer Owens was traveling northbound on North Jackson Highway.

Police said that Owens had looked at her down at her phone for a “brief moment” and when she looked back up, a 2017 Indian Motorcycle being driven by Danny Young was slowing to a stop and Owens was unable to avoid him.

Young was transported to T.J. Samson Hospital by the Barren-Metcalfe EMS for his injuries.

Owens was not injured, according to police.

An update on Young’s condition has not been given.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.