Scottsville man charged after sex offender registration violation

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Scottsville man was charged Thursday for failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Jacob A. Youngblood, 24, was charged with a first offense of failure to comply with sex offender registration after Scottsville Police discovered his last residential location was on 1950 Dover Church Road.

Through investigation, police determined that Youngblood had been living in the Uptown Motel at 205 Court Street in Scottsville since May 16.

Youngblood was taken to the Allen County Detention Center where he remains as of Friday morning.

