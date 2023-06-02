Scottsville man charged after sex offender registration violation

Jacob Youngblood
Jacob Youngblood(Allen County Detention Center)
By Will Whaley
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Scottsville man was charged Thursday for failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Jacob A. Youngblood, 24, was charged with a first offense of failure to comply with sex offender registration after Scottsville Police discovered his last residential location was on 1950 Dover Church Road.

Through investigation, police determined that Youngblood had been living in the Uptown Motel at 205 Court Street in Scottsville since May 16.

Youngblood was taken to the Allen County Detention Center where he remains as of Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle reportedly crashed into the Chick-fil-A off of Scottsville Road
UPDATE: Truck crashes into Chic-fil-A off Scottsville Road
Autumn Griffin
BGPD searching for missing teen
Aaron V. Bommarito, 28, of Franklin has been indicted in connection to an alleged sex crime...
Former Warren County jail employee indicted after sexual crimes investigation
One man has died after drowning at Green River Lake State Park
Man drowns at Green River Lake in Taylor County
Bowling Green project “Beautifi-65″ continues construction alongside I-65 in an effort to add...
“Beautifi-65″ Project’s Northern Gate construction nearly complete

Latest News

Juan Pruitt is charged with Rape 1st Degree - Victim <12 years of age.
Tompkinsville man charged with rape of child
Former Warren County jail employee indicted after sexual crimes investigation
BGPD searching for missing teen
Road crews prepare KY-100 in Simpson Co. for rehabilitation project