South Warren uses a 7th Inning rally to advance to quarterfinals of the KHSAA Clark’s Pump-N-Shop State Tournament

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - South Warren used a 4-run, 7th inning rally to overcome a three run deficit against Breathitt County to advance to the quarterfinals of the State Tournament, winning 4-3.

Senior Eli Capps led the way going 2-4 at the plate with an RBI. Sophomore Ethan Reynolds followed with 1-3 and an RBI. The Spartans hit .267 on the day while holding the Bobcats to hitting a .162

The 2023 KHSAA Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Baseball State Tournament is in full swing as the South Warren Spartans are back in state for the first time in four years as they started their quest to championship gold.

It wasn’t a good start for the Spartans in the first inning. After an RBI triple got the Bobcats on the board they got another run in the first inning off an RBI double to make it a 2-0 early.

Then in the second, a wild pitch led to the third run coming in extending Breathitt’s lead. South Warren had opportunities early to get on the board but the offense couldn’t get anything across home plate leaving blank runners on base.

That is, until the seventh inning where the Spartans got the bases loaded and got on the board for the first time with a sacrifice fly by Ethan Reynolds.

Then griffin Rardin, son of WKU Baseball head coach Marc Rardin, hit an RBI single to make it a one score game as you could feel the momentum shift. Eli Capps, capped off the rally with a single to center field to tie up the game forcing Breathitt county to change pitchers.

That didn’t end well for the bobcats because the new pitcher Andrew Combs ends up balking with runners on first and third, allowing south Warren to score its fourth run of the inning and the go ahead run.

Breathitt had a chance to tie or get the walk-off win but the Spartans were having none of that as the comeback kids use the 7th inning rally to take the first round win 4-3.

South Warren will play Whitley County on Saturday night at the Counter Clocks Field at 8:30 p.m. ET.

