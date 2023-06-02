Tompkinsville man charged with rape of child

Juan Pruitt is charged with Rape 1st Degree - Victim <12 years of age.
Juan Pruitt is charged with Rape 1st Degree - Victim <12 years of age.(Barren County Detention Center)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Tompkinsville man is in jail charged with the rape of a child.

Juan Pruitt, 19, of Tompkinsville, was served with an arrest warrant Monday, May 29 by Kentucky State Police.

According to court records, the incident happened May 26.

Pruitt is charged with Rape 1st Degree - Victim <12 years of age.

He is being held in the Barren County Detention on a $25,000 cash bond.

According to court records, Pruitt’s arraignment is scheduled for Monday, June 5.

