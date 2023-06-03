BGPD celebrates 200 years of service

"When you're transparent and you listen to people, I think they understand that, and they know...
"When you're transparent and you listen to people, I think they understand that, and they know that you have their best interests at heart," said Chief Delaney.(WBKO)
By Derek Parham
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, the Bowling Green Police Department hosted its bicentennial ceremony. They celebrated 200 years of service to the Bowling Green community.

Speakers at the event on Fountain Square recounted the history of the police department and of the city of Bowling Green. In their first year of service in 1823, officers were referred to as ‘Watchmen’. At the time, they served 500 residents that called Bowling Green home.

Police Chief Michael Delaney believes that 200 years of success can be attributed to true service to the community around them.

”When you’re transparent and you listen to people, I think they understand that, and they know that you have their best interests at heart. So, it’s letting our leadership be guided by our heart, from our citizens,” said Delaney.

All speakers at the event mentioned Bowling Green and Warren County’s rapid growth in the last decade. They attributed it to the police department’s success in creating a community where people feel safe in.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle reportedly crashed into the Chick-fil-A off of Scottsville Road
UPDATE: Truck crashes into Chic-fil-A off Scottsville Road
Autumn Griffin
BGPD searching for missing teen
Aaron V. Bommarito, 28, of Franklin has been indicted in connection to an alleged sex crime...
Former Warren County jail employee indicted after sexual crimes investigation
Orsland says despite the financial losses, she just hopes the young man finds the help he needs.
Burglaries along 31-W Bypass attributed to local eighth-grader
One man has died after drowning at Green River Lake State Park
Man drowns at Green River Lake in Taylor County

Latest News

WKU Regents approve $389.9 million budget, tuition increase for undergrad resident students
Scottsville man charged after sex offender registration violation
One person injured in Glasgow wreck
Pickleball courts, accessible basketball courts, and bocce ball courts are on the way to the...
Cave City, Park City expect new recreation opportunities in the next year