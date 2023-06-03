BGPD celebrates 200 years of service

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, the Bowling Green Police Department hosted its bicentennial ceremony. They celebrated 200 years of service to the Bowling Green community.

Speakers at the event on Fountain Square recounted the history of the police department and of the city of Bowling Green. In their first year of service in 1823, officers were referred to as ‘Watchmen’. At the time, they served 500 residents that called Bowling Green home.

Police Chief Michael Delaney believes that 200 years of success can be attributed to true service to the community around them.

”When you’re transparent and you listen to people, I think they understand that, and they know that you have their best interests at heart. So, it’s letting our leadership be guided by our heart, from our citizens,” said Delaney.

All speakers at the event mentioned Bowling Green and Warren County’s rapid growth in the last decade. They attributed it to the police department’s success in creating a community where people feel safe in.

