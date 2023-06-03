Cave City, Park City expect new recreation opportunities in the next year

Pickleball courts, accessible basketball courts, and bocce ball courts are on the way to the communities.(WBKO)
By Derek Parham
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With help from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund, Cave City and Park City officials have plans for new recreation opportunities in the coming year for city residents.

In Cave City, paperwork has been filed for four new pickleball courts. It is something that Mayor Dwayne Hatcher says that the community has been asking for some time.

“As everybody knows, pickleball is the rage across the country and we have a lot of interest here in town. We’re just beginning that. We have most of the funding in hand to move forward with that project, so we’re pretty excited about that,” said Hatcher.

In Park City, funds will be going towards two basketball courts and a bocce ball court. The focus of this project was on accessibility, with one of the basketball courts being designed for wheelchair basketball, and paved trails leading to each of the new courts. Park City Mayor pro tempore, Michael Burgess, says that recreation should be available to everybody.

”You know, we wanna do what’s best for everybody. Not just the ones that can get up out there and run up and down the court. We just want everybody to have fun,” said Burgess.

Construction has not begun on the projects yet, and both cities still have paperwork that must be done before it does. Officials hope to begin the projects by the end of this year and have them operational by fall 2024.

