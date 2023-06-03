“Cave Country Trails Challenge” returns with Bowling Green prize package

The package includes tickets to the National Corvette Museum, a Lost River Cave boat tour,...
The package includes tickets to the National Corvette Museum, a Lost River Cave boat tour, Beech Bend Amusement Park, and more.(WBKO)
By Derek Parham
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Cave Country Trails Challenge returns for the month of June with a Bowling Green-based prize package, valued at over $800.

The rules of the challenge are simple. Any day in June, participants can visit a trail and take a photo or video. The trail can be a hiking/walking trail, paddling in a kayak or canoe, or cycling.

Once a participant has posted that photo or video on any social media platform with the hashtag, #CaveCountryTrailsChallenge, they are entered to win the prize package.

Each post counts as its’ own entry, and there is no limit to how many entries can be made. The challenge is completely free, and the prize package is provided by Cave Country Trails and by the Bowling Green Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.

At the end of the month, the winner of the prize package will be announced on social media. The prize package for June includes:

  • A two-night stay at Bowling Green Hilton or Marriott
  • Four Lost River Cave boat tour passes
  • Admission for four to the National Corvette Museum
  • Admission for four at the Historic Railpark & Train Museum
  • Admission for four at Beech Bend Amusement Park
  • A $25 gift card to Rafferty’s, Montana Grille, or Double Dogs
  • A $25 gift card to Chaney’s Dairy Barn
  • An adventurer t-shirt from the BG Area CVB Gift Shop
  • Two box seats to the July 29 Bowling Green Hot Rods game vs. Greenville Drive
  • A Duncan Hines Days Duck Paddle dry bag, canvas bag, and rubber duckie.

While June features a Bowling Green package, challenges will continue through October, featuring a package from a new area each month.

