Bowling Green man missing, mother speaks on the disappearance of her son

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Malik Lattimer, a Bowling Green native, was reported missing since May 11. He was last seen at his apartment on Russellville Road in Bowling Green. After missing for nearly a month, Lattimer’s mother is not only searching for him but for answers as well.

She was caught off guard by the news because of their most recent phone call.

“I talked to him that Monday before all this happened,” said Rosemary Lattimer, Malik’s mother.

His disappearance is out of character for Malik. Since Rosemary has been unable to contact Malik, her worries only grew.

“He has not done this before. Malik is not going to vanish like that,” said Lattimer. “If Malik goes somewhere, it will be that day and then come back that evening, but he has never vanished at all.”

Rosemary said Malik has a big heart. She also said that his desire to help others makes his disappearance all the more confusing.

“He went to school, did what he had to do and everything,” said Rosemary. “Malik was not a problem child. He was not anything like that. If he could help you, he would help you. He had the heart that I had.”

Malik’s disappearance has left a lot to be revealed. With such uncertainty, it is sometimes hard to stay positive. Rosemary said she has continued to rely on her faith through this entire situation, but that does not mean there will not be difficult times.

“I have been trusting my God. I trust, believe, and I have faith,” said Rosemary. “It does get hard. It gets really hard. I have not seen him in person, since I left and moved to Florida. I just want my child back.”

After almost a month of no answers, Rosemary only has one question that she wants answered.

“Who would think to do something like this? To hurt a person that would actually help them. I do not understand that. It is not in my heart, or any of my kids’ hearts, to hurt someone. Why would they do this?”

Malik was last seen leaving “The Flats” apartment complex wearing a black t-shirt. If you or anyone you know has any information on his disappearance, please contact the Bowling Green Police Department.

