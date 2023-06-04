Hot Rods fall 6-1 to Braves despite Baker’s three-hit night

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Dru Baker collected his third three-hit game of the season, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods (22-24) fell 6-1 to the Rome Braves (24-26) on Saturday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Rome began the scoring in the top of the first off Bowling Green starter Roel Garcia. Kevin Kilpatrick doubled and scored on a two-run homer off the bat of Drake Baldwin to put the Braves up 2-0.

In the top of the second, Geraldo Quintero doubled and was plated on an RBI single by Bryson Horne that moved the score to 3-0. After two wild pitches allowed Horne to move up to third, Kilpatrick plated Horne on a sacrifice fly that increased the lead to 4-0. David McCabe homered off Hot Rods reliever Tony Locey in the top of the third to make it a 5-0 ballgame.

Bowling Green notched their first run of the game off Rome reliever Patrick Halligan in the bottom of the seventh. Baker singled to center and scored on an RBI triple by Brock Jones. The Hot Rods were unable to score in the ninth, falling by a score of 6-1.

Garcia (2-3) took the loss, going 1.2 innings while allowing five runs on five hits, two walks, and two strikeouts. Halligan (1-1) earned the win, tossing 2.0 scoreless frames while letting up three hits, two walks, and picking up a strikeout.

The Hot Rods and the Braves play the series finale on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:05 PM CT. Bowling Green is set to start LHP Keyshawn Askew (2-5, 6.34), while RHP Hunter Riggins (2-1, 3.34) takes the ball for Rome.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.