Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the Month: Joel Hawkins

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - June's Hometown Hero of the Month

Joel Hawkins is the Board Chair for House on the Hill, a non-profit organization that provides food and housing to those in need in Warren County.

“He has a passion and a heart for people in our community and really a good listener,” said Beth Wheeler, co-chair for House on the Hill. “He likes to listen to what the needs are and find out more about the families and the individuals that we serve.”

While Hawkins works with the community, he also works with both school districts in Bowling Green through the Family Youth Resource Centers.

“Joel has been a great partner for Family Youth Resource Service Centers in Warren County,” said Todd Hazel, the Director of Student Services at Warren County Public Schools. “Our coordinators know that if they need assistance and support, he is usually the first one they call to make it happen.”

House on the Hill began when Hawkins worked with a church group to provide education and develop food sources in Ghana, West Africa. The organization was put on hold when the country became too dangerous for the group to stay in the country.

“During the pandemic, we realized there were families (in Warren County) that were going to be needing food. We restarted House on the Hill and began serving families with food boxes once a month,” said Hawkins.

Hawkins and his team also provided food to families that were affected by the December 2021 tornadoes.

Over the last few years, Hawkins and his team have served food boxes to hundreds of families in the area on a monthly basis. His interactions with local families also uncovered that they were also in need of adequate housing.

Now, aside from providing food, House on the Hill is now helping provide families with housing.

“Sometimes you just can not do it on your own. For whatever reason, you have gotten into this situation. Sometimes you just need a helping hand,” said Hawkins.

Hawkins has created partnerships with various churches in Warren County like Plum Springs Baptist Church, Christ United Methodist Church and Woodburn Baptist Church. He has also diligently partnered with Meijer, Bowling Green City and Warren County Family Resource Centers.

His passion to help the homeless and underserved is evident in his dedication to his House on the Hill team.

“I have a need within myself to help other people, just because I see the need,” said Hawkins.

