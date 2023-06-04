Ohio County Water District issues boil water advisory

This advisory has been issued out of an abundance of caution and affected customers will be notified when it is lifted.(MGN)
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ohio County Water District issued a boil water advisory for the Ohio County Water District service area on Saturday, June 4.

Ohio County Water District officials said the leak began around 8:40 a.m. on Saturday morning and was located less than an hour later. Distribution crews are making an emergency repair on a main line out of the district’s Windy Hill water tank along Highway 2713 near State Route 505 South.

Approximately 1,714 customers have been affected by the main line repair. To see if you are affected by this advisory, click here.

Officials said that when the pressure drops below 20 PSI, the system becomes vulnerable for bacteria from groundwater or dirt to seep into the pipe, affecting the water supply.

As a precautionary measure, all water used for drinking or food preparation should be brought to a rolling boil for 3 minutes. This advisory has been issued out of an abundance of caution and affected customers will be notified when it is lifted.

Customers of the Ohio County Water District with additional questions can call (270) 298-7704.

