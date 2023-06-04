Ohio County Water District lifts boil water advisory

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ohio County Water District has lifted a boil water advisory for the Ohio County Water District service area that was issued on Saturday, June 4.

Ohio County Water District officials said the leak began around 8:40 a.m. on Saturday morning and was located less than an hour later.

Distribution crews are making an emergency repair on a main line out of the district’s Windy Hill water tank along Highway 2713 near State Route 505 South.

Approximately 1,714 customers were affected by the main line repair.

