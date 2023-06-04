South Warren falls to Whitley County 7-4 in the Quarterfinals of the 2023 KHSAA Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Baseball State Tournament

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The comeback kids were on the wrong side of it this time as Whitley County used a five-run 5th inning to pull ahead of the Spartans and end South Warren’s season with a 7-4 loss for the Spartans.

Ethan Reynolds led the way going 1-3 with a home run and 2 RBI’s. Tucker Bishop went 2-3 with a run. South Warren hit .259 for the game compared to Whitley County’s .407.

South Warren got on the board first in the top of the 3rd, Camden Page had a shot up the middle bringing in Tucker Bishop. That started a huge 4th inning for the team in black. Then Ty Croghan had a chopper down the first base line that brought in Page for the second run.

And then for the big bat of the inning, Ethan Reynolds hit a high deep ball to left field, the left fielder for Whitley County, Andrew stack, had no idea where the ball was and that’s because it was way over his head as Reynolds hit a two-run home run capping off the four run inning for the Spartans.

But no team folds easily in the state tournament. Whitley responded in the bottom of the 3rd with Grant Zehr getting a double into the left center gap and brings in two runs. He tried to make it to third but got caught on the tag.

Later in the 5th, with two on base, Colonels right fielder Sam Harp brought in another run with an RBI single. Then Whitley had the bases loaded when Case Croley grounds to short but a run scores and South Warren can’t make the double play as Whitley tied it up.

And then the icing on the inning for the colonels, Matthew wright hit a high pop up to right field but Brady Patterson takes a tough angle and just misses the catch. Two Colonels make it home and Wright makes it to third for a triple as Whitley would take the lead and wouldn’t look back for the rest of the game.

Ronald Osborne would add one more off an RBI double to increase the lead to three.

South Warren ends its season with a 27-10 record, a 4th region title and a trip to the State Quarterfinals.

