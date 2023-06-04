Staying hot for the next few days

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We had our first 90° day of the year here in Bowling Green today with a high topping out at 92° this afternoon. The average first 90° day runs around May 22nd.

Minimal rain chances over the next few days

The next few days will be hot with high temperatures hanging out in the 90s. A cold front will come barreling through on Tuesday, which will bring cooler conditions to the region midweek. Wednesday and Thursday look cooler with highs topping out in the lower 80s with a couple shower chances arriving for Thursday. Temperatures will rebound into the upper 80s again by next weekend. Overall, we’re having a hot and dry start to our June.

