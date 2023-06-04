UK Baseball Faces Elimination After Loss to IU

By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky baseball team (37-19) fell to the two seed Indiana University Hoosiers (43-18) by a final score of 5-3 in the NCAA Lexington Regional at Kentucky Proud Park. With 6,094 fans in attendance, it was the largest home crowd in UK baseball history.

The one-seeded Wildcats came into the day having shut-out (4) Ball State in the first game of the regional, 4-0. The Hoosiers beat (3) West Virginia in game two, 12-6. Saturday night’s game was a rematch, as UK run-ruled IU in KPP back on March 14, 12-2 in 7 innings.

UK senior right-hand pitcher Zack Lee got the start on the mound for the Bat Cats, but gave up a homerun on his first pitch. Kentucky evened it out in the top of the second inning when sophomore Ryan Waldschmidt lined an RBI single out to center field to bring in redshirt senior Hunter Gilliam, and get on the board. The game remained 1-1 through six innings.

In the top of the 7th inning, senior Jackson Gray grounded out, but an error on a fielder’s choice let UK plate another run to take the lead. From there, sophomore Devin Burkes had a sacrifice fly to center field for another RBI. In the bottom of the inning, Lee gave up a three-run homer to Peter Serruto, and Indiana recaptured the lead.

Indiana plated one more run off a wild pitch from senior Darren Williams in the 8th to make it a 5-3 ballgame.

With the win, IU advances to the NCAA Lexington Region Final. UK now faces elimination.

Earlier in the day, WVU beat the Cardinals in the first elimination game of the regional, 13-5 to stay in the tournament. The NCAA Baseball Tournament is double-elimination format.

Lexington NCAA Baseball Regional schedule for Sunday, June 4:

Game 5: 12:00 P.M. EST WVU (1-1) vs. Kentucky (1-1)

Game 6: 6:00 P.M. EST Indiana (2-0) vs. Game 5 Winner

If needed, game 7 would be Monday evening and feature the same teams as game six.

All game times are subject to change due to ESPN broadcast assignments.

