Glasgow police arrest person connected to series of vehicle break-ins

By Brennan Crain
Jun. 5, 2023
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – A person was arrested Friday in Glasgow in connection to a series of alleged vehicle break-ins.

Glasgow police said Hayley D. Dallas, 32, of Bowling Green was charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition all others ($1,000 to $10,000). She was located along with a vehicle at a business along Columbia Avenue.

Police started investigating after they received several complaints of break-ins during recent overnight hours, a news release said.

Officer Alex Mutter made the arrest. Officer Josh Hardin and Sgt. Aaron Cowan assisted.

