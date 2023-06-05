Haze from Canadian wildfire smoke possible Monday through Wednesday

Air quality may be decreased at times
By Dana Money
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Another HOT day with highs in the 90s for the books today. Tomorrow will feature another day of highs nearing 90° and filtered sunshine.

A hazy, smoky sky may be possible Monday through Wednesday as smoke from Canadian wildfires near Quebec encroaches on our region. Air quality values may be lower during this time as well, especially for those with breathing difficulties. A few afternoon pop-ups will be possible early in the week before a cold front plows through Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing cooler and drier temperatures. Rain chances stay limited for the time being with the best shot looking to be next Sunday so far. Many areas are needing the rain as we creep closer to drought conditions, a few areas in the viewing area are already classified as abnormally dry. Rain is a good thing, if you happen to catch some!

