Hazy Sunshine

By David Wolter
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hazy sunshine is part of the dry forecast for Tuesday, but at least some rain is possible on Wednesday and later in the weekend.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - More hazy sunshine is in the forecast on Tuesday. The haziness is a result of Canadian wildfires, and it could have a minor impact on air quality across the area. Those with any respiratory problems may have to limit time outdoors.

The hazy skies are a result of smoke from wildfires in Canada. Minor impact on air quality expected.(David Wolter)

It has been pretty dry lately, but we are looking at some scattered showers and storms on Wednesday as a cold front moves in. Severe weather is not expected. Highs temperatures by mid-week will only top out in the upper 70s. More sunshine is in the forecast later this week before showers and storms become more likely Sunday.

