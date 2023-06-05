Locals visit Duncan Hines Exhibit at Kentucky Museum ahead of ‘Duncan Hines Days’

Duncan Hines, one of the more well-known names to come out of South Central Kentucky, was a...
Duncan Hines, one of the more well-known names to come out of South Central Kentucky, was a renowned food critic and pioneer in the American restaurant industry.(Mason Fletcher)
By Mason Fletcher
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Museum on the campus of Western Kentucky University is displaying the Duncan Hines Exhibit as part of the leadup to ‘Duncan Hines Days’ in Bowling Green.

Hines, one of the more well-known names to come out of South Central Kentucky, was a renowned food critic and pioneer in the American restaurant industry. What better way to pay homage to his legacy than a week-long celebration of food, entertainment and Duncan Hines himself.

The festivities unofficially started at the Kentucky Museum on Sunday, June 4, where visitors of the Kentucky Museum had the opportunity to explore the Duncan Hines Exhibit and get a better understanding of the history behind his name.

“I think it is important for people to really understand the magnitude of Duncan Hines and what he gave to our nation,” said Brent Bjorkman, Director of the Kentucky Museum.

Duncan Hines was a pioneer of the food industry, he became trusted by the public because of his food criticism. That made his stamp of approval very important for restaurants around the world.

“There were signs erected over restaurants and hotels that would say “Recommended by Duncan Hines.” He was very smart. He required a year to be put on it, so it had to be approved every year and they paid rent on both sides. If they did not meet his exacting standards, then the sign was removed,” said Jonathan Jeffrey, a guest speaker at the Duncan Hines Exhibit.

“That was the difference between a make-even and prosperous business. It was very important. People knew they better abide by his standards.”

Duncan Hines was a proven businessman. He was able to take his business from Bowling Green - to become an internationally recognized name. This adds to the fondness the Bowling Green community has for one of their own.

“I think that it is a prideful thing for Bowling Green. I think that is why we want to have this today and why we have Duncan Hines Days. I think we are all proud that we were part of a lot of the things in South Central Kentucky, but he certainly is a personality that really resonates,” said Bjorkman.

The week-long celebration of food, entertainment and Duncan Hines himself officially kicks off June 5-11. For more information and a full list of events throughout the week, click here.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All across Kentucky, the “400-mile Sale” returns for the twentieth consecutive year, bringing...
The “400-Mile Sale” returns to Kentucky for its’ 20th annual year
Bowling Green man, Malik Lattimer, was reported missing in early May of this year. After nearly...
Bowling Green man missing, mother speaks on the disappearance of her son
Police respond.
One person injured in Glasgow wreck
Ladasia Vinson was sentenced to two years in prison for stealing from elderly patients at a...
Nursing assistant sent to prison for stealing cash, using credit cards from elderly patients
Orsland says despite the financial losses, she just hopes the young man finds the help he needs.
Burglaries along 31-W Bypass attributed to local eighth-grader

Latest News

Another year, another 400-Mile Yard Sale has come and gone. For the last two decades, the state...
Annual “400-Mile Yard Sale” across Kentucky officially wraps up
This advisory has been issued out of an abundance of caution and affected customers will be...
Ohio County Water District issues boil water advisory
Bowling Green man, Malik Lattimer, was reported missing in early May of this year. After nearly...
Bowling Green man missing, mother speaks on the disappearance of her son
Bowling Green man still missing after nearly a month of searching