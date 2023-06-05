Louisville woman surprised with $1 million Kentucky Lottery Powerball win

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One Louisville woman is $1 million richer after a surprise win playing the Kentucky Lottery Powerball game.

Lottery officials said the woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought the ticket online for the May 31 drawing.

She later discovered her winning ticket matched the five white balls but not the Powerball, winning the game’s second prize of $1 million.

“I’ve played for years,” she said, admitting to officials she won $200 two months ago and likes purchasing her tickets online.

She found out she won after looking through her emails and finding one from the Kentucky Lottery informing her of her million dollar win.

“I literally was like, no way,” she said. “I am just floored.”

The woman called her husband and wondered if it was possibly a scam. Lottery officials said after looking into it further, they both felt confident she had a winning ticket.

“Lightning has struck, very good lightning,” her husband said.

After taxes, the woman walked away with a check for $715,000. The couple told officials they plan on using the money to do some things around the house and travel.

