New developments on the way to Morgantown riverfront

City officials hope that more amenities along the Green River will draw attention from Butler County residents and visitors alike.(WBKO)
By Derek Parham
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With assistance from the ‘Land & Water Conservation Fund,’ and additional funding, the J. Guy Cook Boat Ramp will be getting some new additions.

A paved walking trail, boat dock, farmer’s market pavilion, and restroom facility are all included in the open space beside the ramp.

The trail, roughly 1.2 miles long, will lead from the end of the sidewalk on Main Street all the way to the boat ramp along the Green River. Mayor Billy Phelps hopes that this added accessibility will draw more attention from both Morgantown residents and visitors to the area.

“A lot of people that, you know, doesn’t have a lot of chances to get to enjoy the river for what it is, this is gonna give them an opportunity to come down and just sit and watch it or watch their kids play by it or be with their grandkids during the different events and still have a relaxed atmosphere. I think that’s what’s kind of hard to get in some places,” said Phelps.

The paved trail will lead directly to the space designated for the Green River Catfish Festival and more summer celebrations near the river. Construction on the trail is on track to begin this summer, with the boat dock installation scheduled for July.

An application for the farmer’s market pavilion has been submitted, and Phelps hopes that a timeline can be completed in the coming months.

