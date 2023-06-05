Sunny, warm, and hazy!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A hazy, smoky sky may be possible today through Wednesday as smoke from Canadian wildfires near Quebec encroaches on our region.

A hazy start!

Air quality values may be lower during this time as well, especially for those with breathing difficulties. A few afternoon pop-ups will be possible early in the week before a cold front plows through Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing cooler and drier temperatures. Rain chances stay limited for the time being with the best shot looking to be next Sunday so far. Many areas are needing the rain as we creep closer to drought conditions, a few areas in the viewing area are already classified as abnormally dry. Rain is a good thing, if you happen to catch some!

