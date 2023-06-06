BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - More hazy sunshine is in the forecast on Tuesday.

Another hot and hazy day!

The haziness is a result of Canadian wildfires, and it could have a minor impact on air quality across the area. Those with any respiratory problems may have to limit time outdoors. It has been pretty dry lately, but we are looking at some scattered showers and storms on Wednesday as a cold front moves in. Severe weather is not expected, and high temperatures will only top out in the upper 70s. More sunshine is in the forecast later this week before showers and storms become more likely Sunday.

