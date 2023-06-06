Bowling Green officials sign Duncan Hines Days proclamation

The proclamation declares June 5-11 Duncan Hines Days.
By Thomas Paden
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Board of Commissioners and Warren County Fiscal Court signed a ‘Duncan Hines Days’ proclamation Monday to honor the life of Duncan Hines.

June 5 through June 11 has been declared ‘Duncan Hines Days.’

Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott was in attendance and assisted in announcing the proclamation.

“On behalf of the citizens in Bowling Green and Warren County, we wish to acknowledge and celebrate Duncan Hines contributions to our modern hospitality and tourism, cooking and entertaining, and our communities love for food entertainment and adventures,” said Alcott. “Congratulations Bowling Green and Warren County.”

WBKO will continue to cover Duncan Hines Day events throughout the week.

