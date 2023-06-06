BRIGHT Coalition holds second annual Partnership for Health Workshop

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River Initiative to Get Healthy Together, also known as the BRIGHT coalition, held its second annual Partnership for Health Workshop at the WKU Health Sciences Complex this morning.

The topic of this year’s workshop was “Policy in Healthcare.” Attendees were taught how to advocate for policies that would improve community health in the 10 counties of the Barren River District.

“If more policies are passed that improve our ability to get healthcare, especially minority populations, that just makes the community healthier as a whole,” said Ashli McCarty, strategy, Quality, & Communication Branch Manager at the Barren River District Health Department.

BRIGHT leaders educated those in attendance through a keynote speaker, educational activities, and a local expert panel.

“We’re teaching people how to successfully advocate for policy that makes our community healthier and we all work together basically to improve pretty much anything that affects people’s ability to get healthcare,” said McCarty.

The BRIGHT Coalition is open to any person or organizational representative with an interest in supporting the coalition’s purpose and vision.

You can find more information via social media: Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.