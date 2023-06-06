BRIGHT Coalition holds second annual Partnership for Health Workshop

The topic of this year’s workshop was “Policy in Healthcare” where attendees were taught how to...
The topic of this year’s workshop was “Policy in Healthcare” where attendees were taught how to advocate for policies that would improve community health in the 10 counties of the Barren River District.(WBKO)
By William Battle
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River Initiative to Get Healthy Together, also known as the BRIGHT coalition, held its second annual Partnership for Health Workshop at the WKU Health Sciences Complex this morning.

The topic of this year’s workshop was “Policy in Healthcare.” Attendees were taught how to advocate for policies that would improve community health in the 10 counties of the Barren River District.

“If more policies are passed that improve our ability to get healthcare, especially minority populations, that just makes the community healthier as a whole,” said Ashli McCarty, strategy, Quality, & Communication Branch Manager at the Barren River District Health Department.

BRIGHT leaders educated those in attendance through a keynote speaker, educational activities, and a local expert panel.

“We’re teaching people how to successfully advocate for policy that makes our community healthier and we all work together basically to improve pretty much anything that affects people’s ability to get healthcare,” said McCarty.

The BRIGHT Coalition is open to any person or organizational representative with an interest in supporting the coalition’s purpose and vision.

You can find more information via social media: Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Smiths Grove Buc-ee's will be up and running in about a year.
Texas-based retail store, Buc-ee’s, breaks ground on new Smiths Grove location
Hayley Dallas, 32, of Bowling Green was arrested in Glasgow on June 3, 2023, after she was...
Glasgow police arrest person connected to series of vehicle break-ins
All across Kentucky, the “400-mile Sale” returns for the twentieth consecutive year, bringing...
The “400-Mile Sale” returns to Kentucky for its’ 20th annual year
Bowling Green man, Malik Lattimer, was reported missing in early May of this year. After nearly...
Bowling Green man missing, mother speaks on the disappearance of her son
Police respond.
Multi-agency vehicle pursuit ends in Logan County

Latest News

The Historic Railpark and Train Museum introduces two brand new events in conjunction with this...
Historic Railpark and Train Museum introduces “Dine with Duncan”
If you’ve ever been to sporting events at WKU or Simpson County schools, odds are you’ve heard...
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Chris Patterson
For the first time, the Human Rights Campaign issued a national state of emergency for the...
National ‘state of emergency’ issued for the LGBTQ+ community
Guthrie, McConnell introduce bill to expand Mammoth Cave National Park