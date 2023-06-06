Daniel Cameron makes campaign stop in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron stopped by the Hyatt Place on Monday in Bowling Green as part of his campaign tour for governor later this year.

Cameron said his campaign has been focused on Kentucky values, including standing for teachers, parents and students, and supporting law enforcement.

Cameron says those values his opponent Andy Beshear does not merit.

“We need a governor that is going to stand for our teachers, who is going to stand for parents and students in school, who is going to stand for and support our law enforcement community so that we can get violent crime down,” Cameron said.

Cameron stopped in Elizabethtown earlier Monday and made another stop in Owensboro.

