Glasgow vehicle wreck injures 1

Police respond.
Police respond.(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - One person was injured Sunday in Glasgow after a vehicle wreck at the intersection of S L Rogers Wells Boulevard and Calvary Drive.

Police determined that Chad Love, of Glasgow, was driving a 1991 GMC south on S L Rogers Wells Boulevard and was turning left onto Southgate Plaza Entrance, and collided with a 2005 Suzuki Motorcycle being driven by Joshua Jones, of Glasgow, who was traveling north on the boulevard.

Police reported that Love was not injured and Jones was taken to a hospital for his injuries.

(Photo: WKU Athletics)
Feix earns spot on 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

