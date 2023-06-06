Glasgow vehicle wreck injures 1

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - One person was injured Sunday in Glasgow after a vehicle wreck at the intersection of S L Rogers Wells Boulevard and Calvary Drive.

Police determined that Chad Love, of Glasgow, was driving a 1991 GMC south on S L Rogers Wells Boulevard and was turning left onto Southgate Plaza Entrance, and collided with a 2005 Suzuki Motorcycle being driven by Joshua Jones, of Glasgow, who was traveling north on the boulevard.

Police reported that Love was not injured and Jones was taken to a hospital for his injuries.

