Guthrie, McConnell introduce bill to expand Mammoth Cave National Park

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02) and U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) introduced the Mammoth Cave National Park Boundary Adjustment Act in the House and U.S. Senate, respectively.

This bill would expand Mammoth Cave National Park to “protect wildlife, preserve cultural heritage, and bring more tourism to this national park in Kentucky’s Second District.”

“As the world’s longest known cave system full of biodiversity and history, Mammoth Cave National Park is not only a treasure to the Commonwealth of Kentucky, but also a treasure to the entire world,” Guthrie said. “After discussions with Mammoth Cave National Park leadership and the local community, I introduced a bill to allow the park to acquire specific land to put cultural heritage artifacts and habitats under the care and expertise of the Mammoth Cave National Park Service.”

“Kentucky is lucky to be home to an abundance of natural treasures, among them, Mammoth Cave National Park. This extensive cave network has been inspiring Kentuckians and drawing visitors from all corners of the globe for generations,” McConnell said. “Beyond its role in driving tourism to our Commonwealth, the park also plays a crucial role in the region’s economic growth, supporting good jobs for the people of Kentucky.”

Both lawmakers’ offices released details about the park.

The legislation authorizes 980 acres of land expansion that includes the Green River watershed.

This southern boundary expansion specifically includes the coordinates 135/177, 967 in Edmonson and Barren counties.

The legislation allows the Mammoth Cave National Park Service to acquire critical habitat land owned by The Nature Conservancy that specialists with Mammoth Cave National Park are equipped to maintain. The Nature Conservancy is currently in partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The property includes numerous cave passages, including Coach Cave and James Cave that have prehistoric and historic artifacts that the National Park System can conserve and manage.

Tourism to Mammoth Cave National Park created $69.2 million in economic benefits in 2021, and expansion of this land is expected to increase its economic impact on the community.

