Historic Railpark and Train Museum introduces “Dine with Duncan”

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Historic Railpark and Train Museum introduces two brand new events in conjunction with this week’s Duncan Hines Days celebrations.

Dine with Duncan puts visitors on a partial rail car tour while allowing them an opportunity to have lunch or dinner in the Duncan Hines dining car with the man himself.

For lunch, the museum will serve a boxed dinner with chicken, mashed potatoes, and green beans.

“We have a fantastic character who is portraying Duncan Hines. He’ll share the story of the man behind the cake mix, how he got his start, and how he became a really world-famous food critic,” said Executive Director Jamie Johnson.

You can Dine with Duncan this Wednesday, Friday, or Saturday. Tickets need to be purchased in advance on their website.

Their other event is called “Waiting on Duncan” which gives an extended rail car tour where visitors will encounter a character who was waiting for Duncan Hines to arrive, only to find out she missed him. The character will tell the story of Duncan Hines and his time riding rail cars in his early days as a food critic.

