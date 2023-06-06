Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Chris Patterson

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you’ve ever been to sporting events at Western Kentucky University or Simpson County schools, odds are you’ve heard the voice of Chris Patterson enthusiastically cheering on our local teams.

The smiles he brings to the faces of fans add to the enjoyment of the games.

“There’s nothing better than bringing a smile to people’s faces. If you’ve ever heard him say ‘Go Tops’ and it doesn’t bring a smile to your face, you’re not human,” said his friend Todd Altimus.

Patterson graduated from WKU in 1993 and has waved his red towel proudly around the world and every place he visits. He serves as the Promotions Host for WKU’s football and basketball games.

His work isn’t limited to those sports, however. He has announced every sport that the university has to offer with the same enthusiasm and high energy that he is famous for.

“It’s not about me. It’s that they recognize who I am representing and that’s this great university,” said Patterson.

It isn’t just the sports work that keeps him going, but the people he sees at every event.

“That’s what I love. This job has enabled me to meet so many great people,” he said.

In addition to his sports announcing, Patterson also serves as the pastor for First United Methodist Church in Franklin. His second time at the church.

The church is known all over the world as the place where Johnny Cash married June Carter in 1968. When fans of the couple come to visit, it is Patterson that gives them the grand tour and historical information.

His pastoral duties also give him the chance to work with the community on a much more spiritual level. He considers everyone “his people.”

“Wherever God calls me, wherever I’m invited, I go and help,” said Patterson.

His love for serving and helping people comes from the example set forth by his parents who taught him that love includes everyone, no matter what the circumstance.

“I’m called to love people and that’s what I desire to do and that’s my endeavor in life,” said Patterson. “I want people to have a better day because I’ve been around them and they’ve been around me.”

At the end of the day, it’s about bringing people together and moving forward as one.

“Life is a great adventure and people make it the adventure that it is,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.