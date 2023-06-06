Juvenile injured in vehicle, bicycle collision on Morgantown Road

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A 12-year-old was injured Sunday night in a vehicle and bicycle collision.

Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported that the incident happened on the 12000 block of Morgantown Road around 8:24 p.m.

Deputies determined that Bobby Chad Johnson, 42, of Morgantown, was driving a 2021 GMC pickup east on Morgantown Road when he came upon two juveniles riding bicycles on the roadway at the 12000 block.

Police said that Johnson swerved into the opposite lane in “an attempt to avoid the bicyclists but one of the bicyclist also swerved and was struck by the front passenger side corner of the pickup.”

According to reports released on Tuesday, the juvenile “was found to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries,” and was transported from the scene by ambulance to the Medical Center at Bowling Green for treatment.

Police said currently no criminal charges are pending regarding this incident as no alcohol or drugs nor reckless driving were determined to be involved.

Investigation is ongoing.

