Kentucky punches a ticket to the Super Regionals after beating Indiana 4-2

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky baseball fought off elimination on Monday night with a 4-2 win over Indiana in a winner-take-all Regional Final.

The Wildcats used a pair of RBI doubles in the sixth inning to break a score break a 2-2 tie and take the lead for good.

The win advances Kentucky to the program’s second-ever Super Regional where they will face LSU in Baton Rouge later in the week.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.