Kentucky punches a ticket to the Super Regionals after beating Indiana 4-2

The Wildcats used a pair of RBI doubles in the sixth inning to break a score break a 2-2 tie and take the lead for good
UK baseball celebrates a homerun from Nolan McCarthy in the NCAA Regional Final against Indiana.
UK baseball celebrates a homerun from Nolan McCarthy in the NCAA Regional Final against Indiana.(UK Athletics)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky baseball fought off elimination on Monday night with a 4-2 win over Indiana in a winner-take-all Regional Final.

The Wildcats used a pair of RBI doubles in the sixth inning to break a score break a 2-2 tie and take the lead for good.

The win advances Kentucky to the program’s second-ever Super Regional where they will face LSU in Baton Rouge later in the week.

