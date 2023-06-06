Lady Topper Soccer adds transfer

By Will Whaley
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Soccer added another addition to the 2023 roster with the signing of Kendall Wade.

Wade joins the Lady Toppers as a transfer out of Lipscomb.

“We are excited to welcome Kendall Wade into our soccer family,” said head coach Jason Neidell. “Her values align perfectly with the culture of our program, and her ability on the field speaks for itself. She is an athletic and aggressive 1v1 defender who we feel can make an immediate impact in helping our program compete for championships.”

The Kingston, Tennessee native played two seasons with the Bison.

In 2022, she started in six matches and scored her first collegiate goal against Jacksonville State on Oct. 21.

Wade played for Midway High School and with FC Alliance prior to college.

WKU will welcome 12 newcomers in 2023.

Joining Wade as transfers are Olivia Cooke, Rachel Dewey and Emma Tompkins. Also joining the team in the fall will be eight incoming freshmen in Sarah Duginske, Rylee Finol, Kora Kipley, Georgia Liapis, Alaina Nugier, Mia Roberts, Rebecca Roth and Amanda Simpson.

(Photo: WKU Athletics)
