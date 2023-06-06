Multi-agency vehicle pursuit ends in Logan County

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A multi-agency vehicle pursuit that started in Tennessee ended in Logan County Tuesday morning with two arrested.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reported that Rhonda Dunham, 43, of Gordonsville, Tennessee and her husband, Rodney Dunham, 54, of Gordonsville, Tennessee, were pursued initially by the Nashville Metro Police Department and the Todd County Sheriff’s Office on Clarksville Road in a vehicle that police say was stolen.

The chase eventually ended up in Logan County.

Logan County deputies found the the vehicle around 1:36 a.m. on Clarksville Road and initiated a traffic stop.

Deputies continued to pursue the stolen vehicle through Russellville and into Warren County with speeds above 100 miles per hour, according to police.

Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Kentucky State Police Troopers also joined the pursuit.

Logan County deputies and Russellville City Police officers deployed tire deflation devices three separate time and eventually disabled the vehicle.

Police said the chase ended near Russellville around 2:07 a.m.

Rodney Dunham was charged with receiving stolen property and possession of methamphetamine.

Rhonda Dunham was charged with first-degree fleeing or evading, possession of methamphetamine, first-degree wanton endangerment on police and other traffic offenses.

Both were taken to the Logan County Detention Center.

