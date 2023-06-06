Some Rain Possible Wednesday

By David Wolter
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We are looking at some showers on Wednesday along with cooler temperatures as a cold front moves in.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Those hazy conditions will continue to limit air quality across parts of the area this evening.

A cold front will move through Wednesday and that will help to disperse some of the haze from...
A cold front will move through Wednesday and that will help to disperse some of the haze from those smoky Canadian wildfires.(David Wolter)

We are looking at some scattered rain on Wednesday as a cold front moves in. Severe weather is not expected, as a matter of fact, we may only hear a few rumbles of thunder. With more clouds and showers in place, high temperatures will not even reach 80 degrees. The rest of the workweek should be brighter and unseasonably cool. Now the weekend is a split deal with sunshine on Saturday, but more scattered showers and storms likely by Sunday.

