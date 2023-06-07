Allen County-Scottsville Boys & Girls Club unveils new ‘world class’ facility

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County-Scottsville Boys and Girls Club opened its new facility on Monday.

They were selected as a service project by their national leadership team back in February.

That day, the club saw over 200 kids walk through their doors. Layne Blankenship, teen director for the club, says that the impact has already been visible on the kids.

”When you walk in, you can feel how much love and passion has gone into this building, and it is what it is. And it has been very impactful on the kids the last two days,” said Blankenship.

He has been with the Allen County-Scottsville club for three years, and in that time, he says that he has seen plenty of kids grow and prosper at their old facility.

“I have some teens now that I had when they were in the second and third-grade room. I’ve watched these kids grow up, and watching them and being with them as they grow up has only made my relationship with these kids grow up even more,” said Blankenship.

The impact that the new space has already had on the kids has been uplifting and is something that Blankenship says has been missing in the community.

“When I grew up here, there wasn’t really a whole lot for kids to do,” said Blankenship. “I’m so glad that kids actually have something that they can come to that is worth something.”

The new facility features a STEM lab, outdoor spaces with gardens, state-of-the-art classrooms, and plenty of gaming opportunities, including new exergames equipment.

“So, you have to keep peddling in order to play the game. There was this one kid that we were told from a different club that rode a bike for 17 miles just because he wanted to play a game,” said Blankenship.

Separate classrooms and activity areas specific to different age groups ensure that all kids involved with the club receive the care that they need.

“In there is our teen room, and it’s everything that’s out here, except it’s in one big classroom,” said Blankenship. “They have their own games, their own TVs, their own consoles, they have their own learning space, they have their own bathroom so that they don’t have to come out here and be with the little kids at all, because, the teens don’t want to be with the little kids.”

With the added level of independence, and through mentorship from club employees, Blankenship hopes that the club will continue to create a positive lasting impact on the Allen County community.

