Bowling Green man indicted on burglary, strangulation charges

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been indicted by a Warren County Grand Jury.

Jamal Bell, 49, was indicted on Burglary 2nd Degree, Strangulation 1st Degree, and Assault 4th Degree.

According to court records, the charges stem from an incident which occurred May 13th.

Bell was charged and indicted May 31.

No other court date has been scheduled.

