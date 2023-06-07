Bowling Green man pleads not guilty to kidnapping

By Allie Hennard
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has plead not guilty to kidnapping an adult, among other charges.

According to court records, Kyrus Huffman, 48, of Bowling Green, was indicted by a Warren County Grand Jury on 9 separate charges stemming from incidents between May 29-30.

Huffman was indicted on the following charges :

  • Kidnapping (Adult)
  • Strangulation 1st Degree
  • Tampering with a Witness
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Assault 4th Degree
  • Possession of a Defaced Firearm
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Terroristic Threatening 3rd Degree

Huffman has a pre-trial conference scheduled for June 12 at 1:00 PM.

His bond is set at $50,000.

