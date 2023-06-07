Bowling Green man pleads not guilty to kidnapping

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has plead not guilty to kidnapping an adult, among other charges.

According to court records, Kyrus Huffman, 48, of Bowling Green, was indicted by a Warren County Grand Jury on 9 separate charges stemming from incidents between May 29-30.

Huffman was indicted on the following charges :

Kidnapping (Adult)

Strangulation 1st Degree

Tampering with a Witness

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Assault 4th Degree

Possession of a Defaced Firearm

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Terroristic Threatening 3rd Degree

Huffman has a pre-trial conference scheduled for June 12 at 1:00 PM.

His bond is set at $50,000.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.