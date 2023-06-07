Bowling Green man pleads not guilty to kidnapping
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has plead not guilty to kidnapping an adult, among other charges.
According to court records, Kyrus Huffman, 48, of Bowling Green, was indicted by a Warren County Grand Jury on 9 separate charges stemming from incidents between May 29-30.
Huffman was indicted on the following charges :
- Kidnapping (Adult)
- Strangulation 1st Degree
- Tampering with a Witness
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Assault 4th Degree
- Possession of a Defaced Firearm
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Terroristic Threatening 3rd Degree
Huffman has a pre-trial conference scheduled for June 12 at 1:00 PM.
His bond is set at $50,000.
