Comfortable Days Ahead

By David Wolter
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The sun will be shining bright, but there could still be some hazy skies as a result of the Canadian wildfires.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The little rain that we have received is out of the picture and we are expecting skies to clear during the evening. Watch out for areas of patchy fog late tonight into Thursday morning. After the fog dissipates, look for lots of sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Air quality will still be slightly limited due to smoke from those Canadian wildfires. Highs are only around 80 both Thursday and Friday with morning lows in the 50s.

Lots of sunshine in store for Thursday. Temperatures will also be very comfortable.
Now the weekend still appears to be a split deal with sunshine on Saturday and a few more scattered showers and storms likely by Sunday.

