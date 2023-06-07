COOLER and rainy at times!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Still tracking smoke and haze in the area, so air quality is limited again.

We are looking at some scattered rain today as a cold front moves in. Severe weather is not expected, as a matter of fact, we may only hear a few rumbles of thunder. With more clouds and showers in place, high temperatures will not even reach 80 degrees. The rest of the workweek should be brighter and unseasonably cool. Now the weekend is a split deal with sunshine on Saturday, but more scattered showers and storms likely by Sunday.

