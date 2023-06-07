BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Still tracking smoke and haze in the area, so air quality is limited again.

COOLER and rainy at times!

We are looking at some scattered rain today as a cold front moves in. Severe weather is not expected, as a matter of fact, we may only hear a few rumbles of thunder. With more clouds and showers in place, high temperatures will not even reach 80 degrees. The rest of the workweek should be brighter and unseasonably cool. Now the weekend is a split deal with sunshine on Saturday, but more scattered showers and storms likely by Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.