Destruction of chemical weapons at Blue Grass Army Depot nears completion

Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant operators place the first M55 rockets...
Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant operators place the first M55 rockets containing VX nerve agent on a conveyor to begin the destruction process on July 9, 2021. This marks the fourth of five destruction campaigns to begin at the Blue Grass Army Depot. (A portion of this photo has been blurred in accordance with Department of Defense guidelines.)(Blue Grass Army Depot)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - It has taken years, but officials with the Blue Grass Agent Chemical-Destruction Pilot Plant, or BGCAPP, say they are nearing completion of the project to destroy chemical weapons.

Officials say this process all started under the 1997 Chemical Weapons Convention Treaty. In 2019, the BGCAPP team began the destruction of more than 100,000 projectiles and rockets.

Fast forward four years, around 87% of the rockets have been destroyed, and they say they will be ahead of schedule for completion. Under the treaty, the U.S. committed to completing the destruction by September 30, 2023.

There were five different types of munitions, which they have now gotten down to one. They point out this process has been long because these weapons served one purpose - to be fired, not dismantled.

However, now that they are being taken apart, the next step will be a closure phase. That process includes decontaminating the facilities and will take two to three years.

Once it’s over, the community liaison says the focus will be on trying to keep this workforce in a job and in this community.

“This is a very very well-trained professional, highly security clearance group of people, whose who’s skill sets are enormously useful to a multitude of industries, some of which were trying to attract here,” said Craig Williams, co-chair of the Governor’s Commission on Weapons Demilitarization.

Another question that remains is what will become of the land once this closure phase is completed. Williams says they are looking at multiple options, from Army-related projects to private industries.

To that end, they will host two industry days at the depot later this month on June 27-28.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Smiths Grove Buc-ee's will be up and running in about a year.
Texas-based retail store, Buc-ee’s, breaks ground on new Smiths Grove location
Police respond.
Multi-agency vehicle pursuit ends in Logan County
Warren County Sheriff's Office
Juvenile injured in vehicle, bicycle collision on Morgantown Road
City officials hope that more amenities along the Green River will draw attention from Butler...
New developments on the way to Morgantown riverfront
Elmer P. Lawrence
USS Oklahoma Sailor, Park City native accounted for from WW2

Latest News

BG Thunderfest
Thunderfest returns to Bowling Green this July
The Downing Museum is presenting a special exhibition titled “Feast Your Eyes: The Art of Food”...
Downing Museum presents “Feast Your Eyes: The Art of Food” exhibit
Ambulance
Lexington teen dead after car crashes into tree
Attendees at Tuesday's ribbon-cutting included Dr. Jerry Brotzge, state climatologist and...
Kentucky Mesonet at WKU adds station in Russell County