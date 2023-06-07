Downing Museum presents “Feast Your Eyes: The Art of Food” exhibit

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Downing Museum is presenting a special exhibition titled “Feast Your Eyes: The Art of Food” as their contribution to the Duncan Hines Days celebration this week.

The exhibit features works collected from around 20 local artists through a submission campaign on social media. The selected works will be displayed in a special gallery space alongside pieces from artist Joe Downing.

“The theme is loosely centered around food, so you’ll see things that are paintings of still-life food. You’ll see cooking utensils that are artisan made. There’s printmaking. Just a little bit of everything for everybody,” said Jack LeSieur, director and curator of the Downing Museum.

Visitors to the museum are invited to check out their other exhibits featuring regional artists and invited to enjoy the surrounding Baker Arboretum.

“Feast Your Eyes: The Art of Food” will be displayed and available for viewing, free of charge, any day the museum is open until July 22.

However, the museum does close for hosting special events and anyone wishing to visit the museum is advised to look at the schedule on their website to confirm visiting hours.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.