Edmonson County officials discuss solutions to ‘critical’ water problems

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Edmonson County’s water remains in critical condition following a meeting with county officials, stakeholders, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The Corps. of Engineers recommended the removal of one dam and the partial removal of another. Since then Edmonson County’s water has been in critical condition for some time.

Officials say the effects have spread beyond water quality, affecting tourism, infrastructure, and staffing at the Water District.

“We’ve got other effects from this as well. Whether it’s a road falling in that the judge is having to deal with on the river banks, whether it’s the water district issues or the issues of the Mammoth Cave Ferry not operating on a regular basis anymore because of the lower water levels. They did come up with some ideas of some potential grant opportunities through the corps that may be able to help with some of those other situations,” said Michael Meredith, State Representative for the 19th district.

Meredith and other officials on the local, state, and federal levels were in attendance for both meetings and hoped that the Corps. of Engineers would be ready to present solutions to the water quality issues.

“The Corps had a study that was off, and it was not off by a ton when you look at it, it was off for a couple or three feet. But that couple or three feet is a real problem for the Edmonson County Water District,” said Meredith.

At today’s meeting, this time with the Corps. of Engineers in attendance, options were discussed, though nothing was decided on for a permanent solution. While the dam removals were at the suggestion of the Corps. of Engineers, they say they do not have the power to make changes to the county’s drinking water.

“The Corps of Engineers does not have the authorities that deal with water supply, drinking water supply on the Green River,” said Col. Eric Crispino, District Commander for the Louisville District of the U.S. Army Corps. of Engineers.

However, Crispino says that they are committed to assisting the water district in any way that they can. The district will now need to find an external architectural engineer to take on the task of designing a new solution to a very complex problem.

“We agree that we need to continue to meet and dialogue and stay engaged as we work through different solutions within each agency’s authority. So, we walked away with some takeaways for us and some of the other agencies walked away with takeaways for them as well,” said Crispino.

Short-term solutions are in place that should fuel the community through the upcoming drought season, but permanent ones will still need to wait.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, federal representatives, county representatives, and representatives from the Nature Conservancy have formed a task force that plans to meet in the coming months to weigh in on new solutions, and on the hunt for an architectural engineering firm.

Any further removal of the existing dam has been suspended until a permanent solution can be found.

