Eric Leach Announces He Is Stepping Down as COO of Bowling Green Hot Rods

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - President and COO of the Bowling Green Hot Rods, Eric Leach has announced he is stepping down.

Leach took to Facebook Tuesday afternoon to announce his departure from the team.

In the post, Leach said in part “Leaving is never easy, like many athletes say when they retire... it’s the relationships they miss the most. I will miss the laughs and the fun, but I won’t miss the tarp pulls.”

He also thanked many individual members of the organization including Kyle Wolz, current General Manger who will be taking over as the new COO when Leach’s tenure ends.

A staple of the team and community, Leach joined the hot rods in 2013 before being promoted to COO in 2016 and ultimately becoming President in January of this year.

Leach said this month will be his last with the team before he moves on to pursue a new path.

