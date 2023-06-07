First-year teacher in Warren County wins inaugural Lighthouse Award

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was in early May when Avery Wilmurth, a fourth-grade ELA teacher at Bristow Elementary School, found out she was one of ten recipients of the inaugural Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Lighthouse Award.

HMH has partnered with Steve Pemberton, author of The Lighthouse Effect, and Carmen Ortiz-McGhee, Chief Operating Officer at NAIC, to present these awards to teachers who displayed extraordinary work inside and outside of the classroom.

In the first year of her teaching career, Avery Wilmurth’s nomination was one of over 500 across the nation.

According to a press release from HMH, “Being a first-year teacher is challenging, and it can be even more so when many of your students are reading below grade level. However, Avery does not define her students by their past, and instead focuses on their potential, creating a classroom environment that allows students to safely try, fail, and redo, which resulted in her students showing some of the best improvement in the district this year.”

Wilmurth, a Murray native and Western Kentucky University graduate, said that the Lighthouse Award is a sign of encouragement, especially for a first-year teacher.

“It makes me feel like I am doing something right. You are kind of just on your own and not really sure if it is going well, or if it is not, because the students will do whatever you say since you are the adult. They will be like, “Okay, she knows what is best. This is what we are doing.” Getting this award was a lot of reassurance that I was doing things right,” said Wilmurth.

Wilmurth added that while she did not know about the award, she said it has further motivated her to keep going above and beyond for her students.

”It happened a few weeks before school was over when I figured out that I had won. It was good motivation to know that I could keep on chugging along and finish out the year. It makes me more excited for next year,” said Wilmurth. “It makes me feel more confident in the things that I was doing, so I feel more ready to take on next year.”

Because she was selected as one of the winners of the award, Wilmurth, her mother, and some other of Wilmurth’s colleagues at Bristow Elementary School will be receiving an all-expenses paid trip to Orlando, FL., for the 2023 Model School’s Conference. While there, Wilmurth will receive her Lighthouse Award in person.

