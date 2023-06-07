Grad transfer big man Rodney Howard chooses WKU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Basketball Head Coach Steve Lutz announced the signing of grad transfer Rodney Howard to the 2023-24 roster.

“We are very excited to welcome Rodney to The Hill,” said Lutz. “He is a wonderful young man who comes from a terrific family. On the court, he has the ability to score the ball in a variety of ways and will be someone to be reckoned with on the glass.”

The 6-11 forward comes to The Hill from Georgia Tech where he spent three seasons playing for the Yellow Jackets, starting in 41 games in his last two years in Atlanta.

Most recently, Howard averaged 4.3 boards and 4.5 points per game in the 2022-23 season. He shot 55% from the floor in 17.8 minutes per game. In ACC games, he averaged 3.9 points and 4.4 rebounds, connecting on 50% of his shots. He logged three games of double-digit scoring, including two double-doubles on the year.

In his junior season, the Ypsilanti, Mich., native appeared in 27 contests, averaging 6.5 points and 5.1 rebounds. During the 2021-22 year, Howard had three double-doubles, including a game of 19 points and 10 rebounds at Syracuse. He scored 14 points and added 11 boards against NC State and logged 10 and 14 in the Yellow Jackets’ season opener against Miami (OH).

In his first season at Georgia Tech, Howard made 19 appearances, starting in two of those games. He scored 1.6 points and had 1.4 rebounds on average.

Howard spent one season at Georgia before transferring to Georgia Tech. He appeared in 24 contests in his freshman year for the Bulldogs, averaging 1.3 points and 1.5 boards.

Howard is the sixth new addition to the WKU roster since Lutz became the new head coach. Joining Jalen Jackson, Brandon Newman, Don McHenry, Enoch Kalambay, and fellow big man Babacar Faye. Teagan Moore committed to the Hilltoppers in November under former head coach Rick Stansbury and Jack Edelen joins the roster as a walk-on.

Howard started playing basketball as a sophomore in high school and graduated from Legacy Charter in Greenville, S.C. He was rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals, averaging 10.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game in his senior year. He led Legacy to a 34-5 record and the USA National Prep School Championship.

